FBI searches home of couple accused of burning cross in yard facing neighbors’ property

By Makayla Evans, Kristin Nelson and Ashley Listrom
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:01 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – Federal agents searched the home of a couple accused of burning a cross in their yard near Conway, South Carolina.

Kevin Wheeler, a spokesperson for the FBI, said on Wednesday morning that agents went to Worden Butler and Alexis Hartnett’s home along Corbett Drive for a civil rights investigation involving allegations of racial discrimination.

Wheeler said they are investigating the couple in response to the cross-burning incident and harassment allegations.

A cross burning in Conway has civil rights leaders sounding off across the state.
A cross burning in Conway has civil rights leaders sounding off across the state.(Monica Williams)

The FBI released a statement regarding the incident:

“We are working jointly with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, as well as our local and state partners, to thoroughly examine this matter, and we’re dedicated to ensuring equality and fairness within our communities.

“We have also been in communication with local community organizations to understand their concerns surrounding this matter and to emphasize our commitment to fostering trust and accountability.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, additional details cannot be provided, but rest assured, we are dedicated to this matter and the civil rights of all Americans.”

WMBF was the first on the scene Wednesday morning after learning that FBI were at the home. Multiple threats were made toward the WMBF crew and an object was thrown at them by Hartnett.

Neighbors Shawn and Monica Williams told WMBF they walked outside their home to a burning cross facing their home over Thanksgiving weekend.

“We are still traumatized and devastated by the event that happened to us. We want justice to prevail,” the Williams said in a statement after learning the FBI opened an investigation into their neighbors and their alleged actions.

The Williams couple claims Butler has used hate speech. He has also allegedly chased off surveyors and people from the water or sewer departments.

Worden Butler, Alexis Hartnett
Worden Butler, Alexis Hartnett(J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

Police in Horry County arrested Butler and Hartnett following the cross-burning incident. The two have been charged with second-degree harassment.

A police report shows that during the arrest, Hartnett yelled racial slurs at his neighbors and it was caught on body camera.

Since their arrests, the NAACP has launched an investigation into the cross-burning.

Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill has also come out and called the cross-burning incident appalling and unacceptable.

South Carolina remains one of two states without a hate crime law. Members of the NAACP said it’s time to renew efforts and call on lawmakers to pass a hate crime law in the state.

While on scene, Hartnett’s father confirmed the 27-year-old has struggled with her mental health, but claims it’s no excuse for her behavior.

Several neighbors also told WMBF the couple harassed them as well. One neighbor who has lived in the area for nearly four decades said their neighborhood was quiet before the couple moved in.

Investigators said it encourages any who may be subjected to crimes involving hate and discrimination to contact law enforcement and the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit an online tip at tips.fbi.gov.

