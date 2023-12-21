Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Gooding Lady Senators fall to Preston on Wednesday night

The Gooding Senators (3-7) hosted the Preston Indians (5-8) on Wednesday evening.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 10:51 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Gooding Senators (3-7) hosted the Preston Indians (5-8) on Wednesday evening.

After a back-and-forth first quarter, the Indians went on a 26-4 run that the Senators couldn’t respond to.

Preston would cruise from there as they came away with a 63-27 victory.

The Indians were led by sophomore Tayla Wakley, who finished with a game-high 23 points.

Gooding senior Audrey Schilder had a team-high eight points.

Gooding is back in action on December 28th as they compete in the Parma Holiday Tournament.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Idaho businessmen have been charged with federal bid rigging and defrauding a federal agency.
Two Idaho businessmen charged with federal crimes of bid rigging and fraud
Alaska Airlines to drop two flights from Boise itinerary in 2024
Alaska Airlines cutting two flights from Boise
Drugs seized following search warrant of Twin Falls home
Officials in California said a 4-year-old boy died after being shot in a road rage incident.
Officials: 4-year-old killed in road rage incident
when people start to use heating equipment they need to be cautious
Idaho Power warns residents of the dangers of space heaters

Latest News

For Jund, the road to playing college ball wasn't easy. During her junior year of basketball,...
From injury to glory: Sydney Jund signs to play softball at the College of Idaho
Both Bruins squads were in action Tuesday night looking for wins.
Twin Falls boys and girls basketball in action; Tuesday Idaho prep basketball scores
Approximately 32 boxes and bags of toys were donated to the Ronald McDonald House, and through...
The Boise State men’s basketball team held a toy drive on Monday night
It was the last matchup for both teams in 2023.
Valley girls basketball wins thriller over Buhl; Monday Idaho prep scores