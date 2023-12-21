Gooding Lady Senators fall to Preston on Wednesday night

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Gooding Senators (3-7) hosted the Preston Indians (5-8) on Wednesday evening.

After a back-and-forth first quarter, the Indians went on a 26-4 run that the Senators couldn’t respond to.

Preston would cruise from there as they came away with a 63-27 victory.

The Indians were led by sophomore Tayla Wakley, who finished with a game-high 23 points.

Gooding senior Audrey Schilder had a team-high eight points.

Gooding is back in action on December 28th as they compete in the Parma Holiday Tournament.

