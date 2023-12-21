Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Idaho Department of Fish and Game trains the “new era” of hunters

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game started training a new era of young hunters this past October, where the youth hunted either ducks or rooster pheasants.
By Maitane Orue
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 11:40 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho Department of Fish and Game started training a new era of young hunters this past October, where the youth hunted either ducks or rooster pheasants.

Fish and Game mentored a random couple of students who graduated from their Hunter Education Program.

They have two separate types of classes; one where they hunt pheasants and another where they go duck hunting. In these clinics they teach them safety skills and safe hunting skills. To hunt for pheasants, they learn how to hunt with a dog and with a mentor. When they go duck hunting, they get taught that they have to go early in the morning, they go with a mentor who teaches them how to call in ducks, and how and when to shoot.

Tanarae Alberti, Volunteer Service Coordinator, talks about the importance of teaching kids how to hunt.

“Hunting is very important in Idaho and our youth are our future,” Alberti explained. “So if we can help them get a first time experience with hunting as a positive it will increase their chances of them hunting in the future.”

There were 22 students who were taken to experience hunting smaller game.

If you were born on or after January 1st of 1975 and want to hunt, you need to take a Hunter Education Course to get your hunters license.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Idaho businessmen have been charged with federal bid rigging and defrauding a federal agency.
Two Idaho businessmen charged with federal crimes of bid rigging and fraud
Alaska Airlines to drop two flights from Boise itinerary in 2024
Alaska Airlines cutting two flights from Boise
Drugs seized following search warrant of Twin Falls home
Officials in California said a 4-year-old boy died after being shot in a road rage incident.
Officials: 4-year-old killed in road rage incident
when people start to use heating equipment they need to be cautious
Idaho Power warns residents of the dangers of space heaters

Latest News

Rupert Police Department launches Operation Christmas
When officers are out patrolling and pull over someone with a child inside the vehicle, they...
Rupert Police officers handing out toys to community youth
The Idaho State Police teamed up with other law enforcement agencies across the state for ...
Idaho State Police and local law enforcement start their Impaired Driving Campaign
ISP has collaborated with 50 different counties across the state of Idaho to try to prevent...
Idaho law enforcement agencies ramp up DUI enforcement
Behind the Business: The Spaw
Behind the Business: The Spaw