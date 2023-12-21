Idaho Department of Fish and Game trains the “new era” of hunters

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho Department of Fish and Game started training a new era of young hunters this past October, where the youth hunted either ducks or rooster pheasants.

Fish and Game mentored a random couple of students who graduated from their Hunter Education Program.

They have two separate types of classes; one where they hunt pheasants and another where they go duck hunting. In these clinics they teach them safety skills and safe hunting skills. To hunt for pheasants, they learn how to hunt with a dog and with a mentor. When they go duck hunting, they get taught that they have to go early in the morning, they go with a mentor who teaches them how to call in ducks, and how and when to shoot.

Tanarae Alberti, Volunteer Service Coordinator, talks about the importance of teaching kids how to hunt.

“Hunting is very important in Idaho and our youth are our future,” Alberti explained. “So if we can help them get a first time experience with hunting as a positive it will increase their chances of them hunting in the future.”

There were 22 students who were taken to experience hunting smaller game.

If you were born on or after January 1st of 1975 and want to hunt, you need to take a Hunter Education Course to get your hunters license.

