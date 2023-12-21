Idaho State Police and local law enforcement start their Impaired Driving Campaign

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho State Police teamed up with other law enforcement agencies across the state for their annual Impaired Driving Campaign.

ISP has collaborated with 50 different counties across the state of Idaho to try to prevent accidents from drunk driving this holiday season.

“To battle DUI’s on the road, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and trying to reduce crashes across the state through January 1st,” explained Idaho State Police Lieutenant Mark Donahue on the overall goal of the yearly enforcement campaign.

The campaign starts in the middle of December and ends January 1st.

Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office Deputy Patrol, Brook Prudent explains the importance of doing it this time of year.

“This type of year specifically, you have Christmas parties and a lot of other festivities that people attend where alcohol is consumed,” Prudent said.

Drunk driving can lead to crashes and sometimes fatalities. In the Magic Valley alone, about half of the accidents that caused fatalities had something to do with impaired driving.

“For the state of Idaho, last year it was reported that we had just over 1,800 total crashes that specifically involved impaired drivers; there were 110 people killed in those 1,800 crashes,” Prudent says.

ISP and the Office of Highway Safety, along with other local law enforcement agencies, are trying to keep everyone safe by putting more troopers on the road.

They have a zero-tolerance policy for driving drunk, and this yearly campaign handles those who drive under the influence no different than any other time of year.

Donahue explains the penalties for drunk driving, “driving under the influence in Idaho has a penalty of being a misdemeanor charge or a felony charge, depending on how many prior DUI’s that you have on your record, so the Idaho State Police, typically will be jail time.”

If you notice anyone driving drunk and are unaware of what to do, he says to give your local law enforcement a call.

