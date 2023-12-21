Advertise with Us
From injury to glory: Sydney Jund signs to play softball at the College of Idaho

By Kole Emplit
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:48 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls senior Sydney Jund has signed to continue her academic and athletic career at the College of Idaho, where she joins the softball team.

Jund was surrounded by coaches of the present and the future for the moment as she will be joining the Yotes next fall.

She is the second Bruin this month to sign to play college softball. Her teammate Sydney McMurdie signed with the University of Minnesota-Crookston on December 11th.

The College of Idaho is an NAIA program that competes in the Cascade Collegiate Conference.

Jund, a 2022 First Team Great Basin Conference selection, will play catcher for the Yotes.

She also received conference honors her freshman season and was named Second Team All-State during her sophomore campaign.

For Jund, who trades out her blue and white with the Bruins for the purple and gold with the Yotes, she knew the College of Idaho had been for her since her first tour of the campus.

“Within the first 15 minutes of being on campus, I just knew that’s where I wanted to be regardless if I was playing softball,” Jund said. “It just felt so amazing, and it’s a great community, great environment, and I knew I wanted to be there.”

For Jund, the road to playing college ball wasn’t easy.

During her junior year of basketball, she unfortunately tore her ACL and meniscus, sidelining her and missing that season of softball.

She stuck with the team and learned much more about the game.

Jund came to every practice and every game, striving to get better, even when not playing.

She would help Bruins head coach Tonia Burk in charting stats during the spring to stay involved.

“I think it was a blessing in disguise because I’ve never appreciated softball as much as I do now then if I wouldn’t have had the injury,” Jund said. “It’s always been my dream to play college softball, and now I’m able to make it a reality.”

Twin Falls last season captured the Great Basin Conference, losing only one league game.

They also beat Blackfoot 12-11 in the first round of the state tournament.

Jund can’t wait to be back with the Bruins this spring, as the first day of practice begins on February 23rd.

