Norton, Caryn Lee

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Caryn Lee Norton, age 62, of Burley, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, at her home in Burley.

Caryn was born into this life on March 12, 1961, a bright and shining star. She was beautiful, happy, friendly, loving, and loved and understood all forms of animals. But she was also born into this world without the understanding that there were several key cards in life that were stacked against her. She did the best she could in life and had many friends and happy relationships. But she is now free from all the inequities in life and is in a better place. May she be truly and justly blessed in the afterlife.

She is survived by her brother, Boyd (Brenda) Norton of Arlington, WA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marion and Dorothy Espinosa Norton.

A graveside service with urn placement will be held at 11a.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, at Pleasant View Cemetery, located at 1645 East 16th street in Burley.

