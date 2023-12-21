Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Numerals ‘2024′ arrive in Times Square in preparation for New Year’s Eve

Days before the countdown to 2024 in Times Square begins, the seven-foot-tall numerals made their debut on Broadway. (AP Video by Joseph B. Frederick)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:09 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s beginning to look a lot like New Year’s Eve in New York.

The numerals “2024″ were delivered Wednesday to Times Square for its famous street party to ring in the New Year.

Organizers said the lighted display arrived in the famous square following a coast-to-coast road trip covering more than 2,800 miles (4,500 kilometers).

After being tested out Wednesday, they’ll remain on display through Friday for people to see and photograph up close.

“Like every good Broadway show, we have dress rehearsals, so we want to get them out,” explained Tom Harris, president of the Times Square Alliance. “We want to test them out, make sure that they work.”

The numerals will then be raised atop One Times Square, where they’ll light up when the ball drops to mark the beginning of 2024.

Teresa Hui, a Brooklyn resident who was among those on hand for Wednesday’s ceremonial arrival, said she comes out every year despite her general aversion for the tourist mecca.

“This is one of my favorite days of the year,” she said. “As a local, we try to avoid this place like the plague.”

“It’s a tradition. I do it every year,” Renell Grant, a Harlem resident, echoed. “Why? I am starting off the New Year with hope, joy, love, good perspectives.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drugs seized following search warrant of Twin Falls home
Alaska Airlines to drop two flights from Boise itinerary in 2024
Alaska Airlines cutting two flights from Boise
Two Idaho businessmen have been charged with federal bid rigging and defrauding a federal agency.
Two Idaho businessmen charged with federal crimes of bid rigging and fraud
Officials in California said a 4-year-old boy died after being shot in a road rage incident.
Officials: 4-year-old killed in road rage incident
when people start to use heating equipment they need to be cautious
Idaho Power warns residents of the dangers of space heaters

Latest News

Zeke Best, 10 months old, is believed to have been taken by Jeremy Best, 48.
Family of Zeke Best gives statement on new first-degree murder charge
Days before the countdown to 2024 in Times Square begins, the seven-foot-tall numerals made...
'2024' numbers arrive in Times Square
The Transportation Security Administration says security officers found 17 bullets concealed...
Passenger caught with bullets concealed in baby diaper at security checkpoint, TSA officers say
An 11-year-old boy was given a community service award on behalf of the Minidoka County...
An 11-year-old boy recognized by Minidoka Sheriff’s Office for his bravery