Rupert Police Department launches Operation Christmas

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Rupert Police Department just adopted a new holiday tradition, now that they have a new police chief in office.

According to some other officers, last week during their annual Christmas party, they came up with the idea of how to spread the holiday cheer in the community. The RPD decided from there, to collaborate with Jet Employment Solutions in Burley and the Rupert Police Officer Association to create gift bags for children.

“We pitched an idea that why not raise some funds and team up with the Rupert Police Department and spread some joy across the community. So under a week we raised a little bit over $600 to go ahead and purchase some toys to donate to the community,” said Jets Employment Solutions employee, Jesse Torres.

When officers are out patrolling and pull over someone with a child inside the vehicle, they are to give that child a gift. So far, the police department has had over 60 toys donated for the giveaway.

“Jesse reached out to the department to help facilitate handing out the gifts. As a police department, we strive to serve, but also support our communities. So we jumped at the opportunity,” said Sgt. Joshua Martin.

After Christmas, there will be a continued effort to pass out the gifts. On the square, Santa Claus still has appointments to meet with kids and the police department plans to give out whatever is remaining there.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.