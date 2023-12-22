28-year-old cold case now closed: Wilma Mobley’s killer found

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In August of 1995, Jerome Police officers found Wilma Mobley dead in her trailer on West Avenue I. The cause of death was strangulation and mutilation. Since then, the case went unsolved, until now.

“I reviewed the case in June of 2022, end of July, and then we actually reopened the case in February of 2023,″ said Detective Clint Wagner.

For years investigators suspected that it was three people who could have murdered Wilma. One of them being Danny Lee Kenison.

“He was her neighbor, he lived next door. His actions after what happened is what caught the detectives’ eyes.

“Everything he did afterwards showed that he was eliminating evidence. He moved, cut his hair, shaved his beard,” said Wagner.

“Several investigators thought that Mr. Kenison was the prime suspect. That actually submitted an affidavit applying for an arrest warrant and at the time the prosecutor didn’t feel they provided enough evidence,” Coroner Dan Chatterton added.

Coroner Chatterton was a former Jerome County Sheriff and detective. He took his first look at the Wilma case in 1999 and worked on the case until 2001.

“The thing that was the most frustrating was the fact that we didn’t have the fingerprints, blood sample of a suspect or anything like that that would have cleared the case. "

In March of 2023 the Idaho State Police Forensics Lab was finally able to identify the murder suspect due to their improvements in DNA science. And Danny Lee Kenison’s DNA was a match on the items submitted from the crime scene.

“Without being specific it was undergarments. And we were able to extract a very strong and a lot of DNA from that garment. The level of DNA that was present made it, so it was impossible for anybody in the world to contribute to it other than him,” said Wagner.

Now that the case has been solved, the family of Wilma Mobley can finally find closure. However, the motive behind the attack is still unknown.

Kenison committed suicide in 2001.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.