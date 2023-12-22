Advertise with Us
Boise State football signs 18 players on early National Signing Day

The Broncos now have 16 high school players in the class of 2024 on their way, along with some JUCO transfers.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:02 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Wednesday was the early National Signing Day, where high school seniors could lock down their scholarship offers.

The Boise State football program was active, bringing in 18 signees.

There are four additions to the program that have signed with Boise State after being ranked in the top 10 in their respective state.

Quarterback recruit Kaleb Annett stands out on the list.

He was the last player to sign, but the Broncos got their quarterback.

“Kaleb is a phenomenal young man, coach (Bush) Hamdan did a great job through the recruiting process. He (Annett) came up on campus and he’s a perfect fit for us and he’s going to thrive and develop here,” Danielson said. “He’s got an elite skill set and I’m excited for him with coach Hamdan and our offense. The sky is the limit for him.”

Annett is a 3-star recruit from Corona Del Mar High School in California, where he threw for 4,163 yards and 46 touchdowns.

He led the Sea Kings to the Southern Section Division 4 championship game in 2023.

It won’t be too long until he gets his time to shine on the blue with the Broncos.

Of the 18 additions to the roster, nine are expected to enroll in January.

