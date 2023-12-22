Canyon Ridge boys basketball cruise past Weiser on Thursday night
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:54 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Canyon Ridge boys’ basketball team (3-3) hosted Weiser (6-2) on Thursday night.
The Riverhawks were looking to get to .500 after losing to Vallivue on Tuesday.
At the half, the Riverhawks were looking strong, leading 25-16.
Junior Kade McEntire led the team at the half with seven points.
The Riverhawks would put the pedal to the metal in the second half, as they pulled away for a 59-43 victory.
Canyon Ridge is back in action Friday as they host Caldwell at 7:30.
