City of Hailey purchases tiny home to help retain and attract city employees and help the fire department

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The lack of housing in the Wood River Valley is one of the biggest challenges they face, but now they have purchased a tiny home in an effort to help.

It sits behind the Hailey Fire Department.

“The city council for two years now, has allocated half a million dollars to a housing capital fund, because we are in a tremendous housing crunch in this valley, and particularly here in Hailey, and one of the ideas that they had was to purchase a tiny home,” said Lisa Horowitz, the city administrator.

The $125,000 dollar tiny home was placed behind the Hailey Fire Department and is now housing a city employee.

“He’s a full-time employee with the city already, in the street department, and we are currently working on getting him started back up as a volunteer with the Hailey Fire Department,” said Jamie Hoover, the operations chief with the City of Hailey.

The goal of this new tiny home is to help the city employees of Hailey to have somewhere affordable to live.

They do have to pay a modest rent to live in the tiny home, but they can stay as long as they need.

The tiny home is also portable and could be moved in the future if need be.

“With the housing crisis and the influx of how everything is costing tons of money, this is to make sure we can retain employees and give them the option so they can stay here in the Wood River Valley,” said Hoover.

Tiny homes are growing in popularity, and the city council thought it was a step in the right direction regarding the housing crisis.

This tiny home includes water, sewer, heat and air conditioning.

Another goal of having the tiny home on the fire department lot is to attract more volunteers to the department.

“If we are offering a housing option to be a volunteer, I think it’s going to be a huge benefit, to our department, the city and even our county, to be able to give our volunteers a place to live even if they have a full-time job elsewhere,” said Hoover.

This is just the beginning for Hailey, as they know this problem won’t just go away.

“We’ve talked about buying another one because we have more property over there, so we could put one there, and there are lots of different housing ideas going on right now in the valley, this is just one of them,” said Horowitz.

