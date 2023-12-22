A day with Santa being held at Ooh La La! Boutique

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The community is invited to a day with Santa at Ooh La La! Boutique. On Saturday, December 23 the event will be held from 11 A.M. to 2 P.M.

The event will feature story time, music, cookies, hot chocolate, and photos with Santa.

To help promote the event on Rise and Shine we were joined by Liyah Babayan along with Dominic, Angeli, and baby Aza Ani who were all very excited to tell us about everything to come for this weekend.

