Idaho Vandals sign 28 players during early National Signing Day

The Vandals were keen on strengthening their offensive line and picked up six recruits.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:54 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Wednesday was the early national signing day where high school seniors could lock down their scholarship offers.

The Idaho Vandals had a busy signing day, bringing in 28 players.

19 of the signees combined were from Idaho, Oregon, and Washington.

The Vandals were keen on strengthening their offensive line and picked up six recruits.

The group was highlighted by three-star tackle Nathan Knapik who is the brother of honorable mention All-Big Sky Ayden Knapic, who competes for the Vandals.

Other key position groups for Idaho were the tight end group, where the Vandals signed four to the roster and the receiver room where Idaho added five signees.

Idaho is coming off its first nine-win season since 2016 and the first FCS quarterfinal appearance since 1993.

