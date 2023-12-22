BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho’s unemployment rate increased slightly in November according to the Idaho Department of Labor’s latest report released Friday. This, while the state’s labor force made gains from October to November.

Idaho’s adjusted unemployment rate increased to 3.3% in November from 3.2% in October, while state’s labor force increased by 2,771 people (0.3%) to 973,924.

Idaho’s labor force participation rate – the percentage of people 16 years of age or older who are either employed or looking for work – increased from October’s 62.4% to 62.5% in November according to the latest report.

Total employment increased by 2,017 (0.2%) to 941,711 as unemployment increased by 754 (2.4%) to 32,213.

Idaho’s nonfarm jobs decreased by 500 (-0.1%) to 862,000 in November. Industries that experienced job declines in November included arts, entertainment and recreation (-1.5%); other services (-1.1%); retail trade (-1.1%); wholesale trade (-0.8%); and nondurable goods manufacturing (-0.7%).

Industry sectors with the greatest over-the-month gains included information (1%), federal government (0.7%), financial activities (0.7%), healthcare and social services (0.6%), and private educational services (0.6%).

Three of Idaho’s six Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) had over-the-month nonfarm job increases in November. Twin Falls saw the largest increase with 0.6%, followed by Coeur d’Alene (0.5%) and Pocatello (0.2%). Lewiston and Idaho Falls saw decreases of 0.7% and 0.4%, respectively. Boise did not experience any notable changes.

Year over Year

Idaho’s 3.3% unemployment rate for November 2023 was up from 2.8% the prior year. The labor force was up 2%, an increase of 19,069 people.

The number of unemployed Idahoans increased 21.4% (5,674) over the same period, while total employed was 1.4% (13,395) higher.

Total nonfarm jobs increased by 3.1% (26,100) – the second highest percentage change in the nation. Most major industry sectors gained jobs except arts, entertainment, and recreation (-6.3%); nondurable goods manufacturing (-5.5%); real estate and rental and leasing (-1.7%); and retail trade (-1.1%).

Five of Idaho’s MSAs saw year-over-year nonfarm job gains in November. Idaho Falls had the greatest increase at 4%, followed by Boise (3.9%), Pocatello (3.8%), Coeur d’Alene (2.9%) and Twin Falls (2.8%). Lewiston experienced no observable change.

National Comparisons

Nationally, the unemployment rate decreased between October and November, falling to 3.7%. The number of unemployed decreased by 215,000 to 6.3 million. Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 199,000 (0.1%) to 157.1 million.

