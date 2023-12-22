Remains of Tylee Ryan released to her family

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The remains of Tylee Ryan are now released to her family. The 16-year-old’s remains were found burned and buried on Chad Daybell’s property in Fremont County back in 2020.

Up until now, the State of Idaho has maintained custody of her remains.

Her brother, Joshua “JJ” Vallow was also found dead on the property. The 7-year-old’s body was released to family back in October.

Their mother, Lori Vallow-Daybell is serving life sentences for the murders.

Chad Daybell is also facing murder charges. His motion to remove the death penalty as a possible sentence was denied on Wednesday by Judge Steven Boyce.

Daybell’s trial is expected to start in April in Ada County.

