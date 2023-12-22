Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Sawtooth Reindeer

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, but meet Twinkle and Pepper and Diamond and Bucky at Sawtooth Reindeer in this week’s Salute to Idaho Agriculture.

“You know, my husband Eric was like, what are you thinking about? I said I’m thinking about one day, we’re going to be sitting right here and we’re going to be drinking our coffee staring at a field of reindeer. And he just laughed at me and thought we were crazy...And two years later here we are,” said Shaylin Heywood, owner of Sawtooth Reindeer.

The Heywood’s dream of running a reindeer farm is definitely not a common one among those in the field of agriculture however the husband-and-wife team have balanced getting married, raising a child, and getting their business started all while working full time at other jobs in the past couple of years.

“I mean there were a ton of ups and downs and a lot of things to figure out because there’s not a lot of knowledge really about the reindeer,” Shaylin said.

“Through those ups and downs it really taught us that no matter what, if you set your mind to something and have a goal you can accomplish anything and i think we’re perfect examples of that.”

The Heywood’s were on a waitlist for their seven reindeer for two whole years, and once they were notified they found a match, they had only thirty days to get the deer from the breeder in Minnesota to Idaho, once they were cleared for travel.

The husband-and-wife team remain in close contact with the breeder as he is one of the best resources in the world when it comes to reindeer.

“I don’t know what we would do if we didn’t have those resources. I mean these guys have been in the business for thirty-plus years, so they’ve seen it all,” said Eric Heywood, the other owner of Sawtooth Reindeer.

“It’s really handy to be able to have an issue and call them and they’re always willing to answer the phone no matter what time of day it is and help us deal with whatever issue we’re having.”

The Heywood’s have big plans for Sawtooth Reindeer and hope to begin breeding and growing their herd next year. The couple also understands that getting the business to where they dream it can go will not happen overnight

“We have a lot to learn, but we can only go up from here. And at the end of the day how can you not be in a good mood around these guys. They’ve just been so much fun and amazing to be around,” Shaylin said.

If you would like to meet Monroe, Nena, Diamond, Twinkle, Elle, Buckee or Pepper, or all seven of these awesome animals, Sawtooth reindeer is hosting their first public event this weekend.

This event will feature the reindeer of course but photos with Santa as well as food and beverages like cocoa will be there as well, but space is limited so be sure to grab your tickets fast.

Purchase tickets here: https://sawtoothreindeer.com/

