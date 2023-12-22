State files motion to request summer trial for Bryan Kohberger

MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Prosecutors have requested a summer trial in the University of Idaho quadruple murder investigation.

The motion for scheduling order was filed Thursday morning with the Latah County Courthouse.

The trial would last six weeks, starting at 8:30 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m. each day.

Based on court documents, the state wrote, “for a trial of this length, it is appropriate to afford jurors some amount of time to tend to their personal affairs. Additionally, having more time in the afternoon allows for better preparation by the parties and allows for reasonable opportunities and time for the Court and counsel to address any motions or other matters that routinely arise during the course of jury trials.”

According to the Latah County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the timeframe would not interfere with nearby schools being in session, including Moscow High School and the University of Idaho.

Final exams for spring semester at UI end on May 10th, while the last day of school at Moscow is June 5th.

They claim with schools out, lodging and parking should be more available. Plus, the state was concerned about the safety for pedestrians and students.

Bryan Kohberger faces the death penalty if convicted.

The former PhD student at Washington State University, is accused of murdering Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, and Xana Kernodle on November 13, 2022.

No specific trial date has been set.

