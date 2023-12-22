TSA talks about tips for this travel season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —With holiday travel in full swing, the Transportation Security Administration reminds travelers how to quickly get through checkpoints.

TSA has a standard of thirty minutes or less to get through security. Right now, they’re at 98% for that timeframe.

First, have a plan before you get to the airport that adds time for the holiday rush.

Don’t bring items in your checked bag like weapons or liquids beyond the approved size of 3.4 ounces. That includes grandma’s casserole. Do not wrap gifts, instead use a gift bag.

That way if it needs to be opened for security reasons, TSA doesn’t have to open your wrapped gift. And do be mindful of current weather from and to your destination.

TSA information officer Lorie Dankers says, “Holiday travel, more people, they are coming prepared and that’s why I like to say passengers are our greatest partner in security and when they are working with us, things go very smoothly and I’m very pleased with how things are going right now. We’re looking at a weather system that’s pretty much soaking parts of the country and if you have a connection flight that could impact that. But, as far as those departure points through the security checkpoints, everything is going really well, and fingers crossed that continues.”

TSA says they staff for scheduled flights, so when weather does delay a flight or people show up early to avoid a storm, they could see checkpoint times go up.

They do recommend arriving early at the time of your scheduled flight even if it’s delayed due to weather conditions.

