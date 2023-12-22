What to expect for holiday travel in the air and on the roads

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The holiday season is upon us and people are starting their holiday travels in the air and on the roads.

There is expected to be 104 million Americans traveling this year, with 7.5 million flying, including 660,000 Idahoans.

This is an increase from the last two years with two and a half million more people than a year ago, helping break a record for air travel.

Matthew Conde, AAA Public Affair Director explains the sudden increase, especially on the roadways, “well I think consumer confidence in the short term has been pretty strong, people realize that family time is an investment so they want to catch up and connect maybe down the road things will be a little different for right now gas prices looking very very good we’re seeing an 11 cent difference from a week ago and a 41 cent difference from a month ago.”

According to Bill Carberry, Twin Falls Airport Manager, the holiday season is the busiest time of the year with people flying in to the Magic Valley or even people flying to visit family in other states, there is a lot of movement.

Carberry gives advice for people who are flying, “it’s just smart is people show up early, check with their airlines make sure things are on time and just have a good time and relax it can get a little tough traveling during the holidays.”

According to AAA, the busiest days will be the 23rd of December and the 30th of January. people are expected to start heading to their destination those days. If you want to beat traffic there are certain times that can help.

Conde gives AAA’s advice on when it’s the best time to hit the road, “If you’re going the 23rd and the 30th we’re saying try to go before 10 am if all possible log as many miles as you can and if you’re driving in the afternoon chances are you’re going to be sharing the road with a lot of other people.”

