Boise State, Idaho football hit hard by transfer portal

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — College football transfer portal season is in full swing and both Boise State and Idaho have been hit hard by some outgoing transfers.

Idaho State does not have any outgoing or incoming players yet, but Boise State on the other hand has lost former starting quarterback Taylen Green to Arkansas as well as top wide receiver Eric McAlister to TCU.

Safety Keenan McCaddy and edge rusher Kivon Wright entered the portal after it opened a few weeks ago, but have yet to find new homes.

For the Vandals, their most successful season since 2016 meant a power five exodus of a lot of their players from this past season.

First, starting quarterback Gevani McCoy transferred to Oregon State, leading rusher Anthony Woods and his slightly above 150 thousand dollar NIL evaluation committed to Utah.

Cornerback Marcus Harris and his above 90 thousand dollar NIL evaluation committed to Cal-Berkley. And finally for Idaho, athlete Ormanie Arnold transferred to Cincinnati of the Big 12 and will play cornerback for the Bearcats, the same spot he played for the Vandals.

The transfer portal closes on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

