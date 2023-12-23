Advertise with Us
Fit & Well: Magic Mountain Ski Patrol provides helmets to children in need

By Dereka Kay
Dec. 23, 2023
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Magic Mountain Ski Patrol raised over $1,200 in the off season to provide helmets for children in need.

Members of the ski patrol along with representatives from the Magic Valley Paramedics recently met at St. Luke’s Children’s Injury Prevention to collect the state-of-the-art ski helmets and take them to Magic Mountain to distribute.

All members of Magic Mountain Ski Patrol are volunteers and all of them wear helmets while skiing. This is the third ski season they’ve partnered with St. Luke’s Children’s Injury Prevention to provide helmets to help protect children skiing and snowboarding.

“Kids needs helmets because we’re trying to protect that gray matter between their ears. It’s really important that we protect them against concussions or anything that might happen. Head injuries are big in the ski industry and the idea is to protect that as much as we can, we can’t protect them from everything, but we can protect what we can,” said ski patrol member, Wade Rast.

According to the Magic Mountain Patrol Team, they do eventually plan to raise more funds to provide helmets for adults in need, but for right now the priority are the children since they are more at risk.

