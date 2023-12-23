Advertise with Us
Five communities awarded grants to improve their parks

Burley, Murtaugh, Hollister, Heyburn and Weiser are the communities awarded the money.
Burley, Murtaugh, Hollister, Heyburn and Weiser are the communities awarded the money.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 11:15 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Five rural communities in our area received funding to help improve their parks. Burley, Murtaugh, Hollister, Heyburn and Weiser are the communities awarded the money.

Idaho received funding through the CARES Act, and the Idaho Department of Commerce dispersed that money through block grant programs to improve parks.

Region IV Economic Development Association helped five different communities apply for the block grant funding.

The maximum amount the communities could apply for was $250,000, and each city now has that much money to help improve a park, or multiple parks.

The money has to be spent by the end of fiscal year 2026.

Cities will be able to use the money to upgrade the bathrooms, put in new playground equipment, re-seed the grass and more.

“Parks play a critical role in every community, having open space, having a place for kids and adults to get out, to exercise, to walk, to recreate, and to really get familiar with your neighbors, communicate, interact, every community needs community parks,” said Jeff McCurdy, the President and CEO of Region IV Development Association.

The total impact is 1.7 million dollars going into the five different communities.

This is just one of the way that Region IV Development Association is able to help communities throughout Southern Idaho.

