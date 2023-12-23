Advertise with Us
How to avoid fire hazards during the holdiays

The holidays are a time where fires in the home are very common.
The holidays are a time where fires in the home are very common.(WEAU)
By Maitane Orue
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 11:14 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The holidays are a time where fires in the home are very common.

KMVT found out some ways to avoid holiday fires caused by cords, cables and even trees.

With Christmas trees, lights and other decorations out during the holidays, fire hazards are everywhere.

Two of every five decoration fires happen because decorations are too close to a heat source.

If Christmas trees fibers are old and dried out and left in the house it only takes seconds to be consumed.

Fire Marshall, Gabriel Hammett talks about fire hazards to be aware of, “You always want to be cognizant of open flames, candles and different heating elements and when we’re barbecuing those open flames can cause a lot of damage.”

Hammett explains to keep decorations and your tree at least three feet away from the open flames and always turn off Christmas tree lights before going to bed.

