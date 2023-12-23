Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Jerome School District partners with Care Solace to help students and staff connect with mental health resources

Jerome School District
Jerome School District(KMVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 11:16 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome School District has partnered with Care Solace, in an effort to help students, staff, and families in the Jerome School District with their mental health.

The Jerome School District received the grant from SAMSHA, which stands for Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

The grant was given to help the school district with their trauma informed services, and with that they have partnered with Care Solace.

Through the partnership, they will help connect the students, parents, and staff with a service provider that meets their needs in the area.

Care Solace doesn’t provide the services, but will help connect them to a counselor or therapist in the area.

“The main goal is just to continue to serve the whole child, in education, we do our best to teach them math reading, you know the three m’s, but we’ve learned that we aren’t going to get there unless we can support the whole child, this is another opportunity to make sure that our students are ready to learn, the emotional support is there so they can be successful in the classroom,” said Kim Lickley, the federal program director with the Jerome School District.

If this service would be of assistance to you, you can speak with the counselors at any of the Jerome Schools.

You can also visit this website.

You can also call Care Solace at 888-515-0595

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Idaho businessmen have been charged with federal bid rigging and defrauding a federal agency.
Two Idaho businessmen charged with federal crimes of bid rigging and fraud
Alaska Airlines to drop two flights from Boise itinerary in 2024
Alaska Airlines cutting two flights from Boise
An 11-year-old boy was given a community service award on behalf of the Minidoka County...
An 11-year-old boy recognized by Minidoka Sheriff’s Office for his bravery
Angelica Martinez, 40, of Twin Falls was arrested in Arizona on December 6, 2023; she faces...
Twin Falls woman makes court appearance for Tint Shop V murders
Trump denied being on Colorado presidential primary.
Idaho GOP release statement on Colorado judges removing Trump from presidential primary ballot

Latest News

Burley, Murtaugh, Hollister, Heyburn and Weiser are the communities awarded the money.
Five communities awarded grants to improve their parks
The holidays are a time where fires in the home are very common.
How to avoid fire hazards during the holdiays
Magic Mountain Ski Resort gets a strong start, looking forward to a busy holiday weekend
Fit & Well: Magic Mountain Ski Patrol provides helmets to children in need
Idaho’s adjusted unemployment rate increased to 3.3% in November from 3.2% in October.
Idaho's unemployment numbers released
Triple murder suspect Jeremy Best is found fit to proceed with court hearings.
Best deemed fit for court proceedings