Jerome School District partners with Care Solace to help students and staff connect with mental health resources

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome School District has partnered with Care Solace, in an effort to help students, staff, and families in the Jerome School District with their mental health.

The Jerome School District received the grant from SAMSHA, which stands for Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

The grant was given to help the school district with their trauma informed services, and with that they have partnered with Care Solace.

Through the partnership, they will help connect the students, parents, and staff with a service provider that meets their needs in the area.

Care Solace doesn’t provide the services, but will help connect them to a counselor or therapist in the area.

“The main goal is just to continue to serve the whole child, in education, we do our best to teach them math reading, you know the three m’s, but we’ve learned that we aren’t going to get there unless we can support the whole child, this is another opportunity to make sure that our students are ready to learn, the emotional support is there so they can be successful in the classroom,” said Kim Lickley, the federal program director with the Jerome School District.

If this service would be of assistance to you, you can speak with the counselors at any of the Jerome Schools.

You can also visit this website.

You can also call Care Solace at 888-515-0595

