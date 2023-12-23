Minico wrestling defeats out of state opponent

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The dominant Minico Spartans wrestling team welcomed out of state opponent Star Valley High School from Afton, Wyoming for a dual Thursday afternoon.

The Spartans came out strong in this one winning every match in both the 113- and 132-pound weight classes thanks to Ashton Murphy, Eli Stimpson, Zane Serr, Ryan Pease and Kobe Juarez.

Star Valley rebounded in the 138 pound weight class with Hudson Newell as well as at 152, where they swept all five matches.

Minico grabbed two more wins at 145 with one coming from Izaak Armendarez and the other from Luis Villalobos. Minico took three more matches at 170 with Chase Vail, Angel Cienfuegos and Kenyon Carter winning their matches.

Star valley won one match each at 170, 182 and 195, but Minico’s Francisco Leon took the final win of the dual in the 195-weight class.

Overall, Minico won 13 matches to Star Valley’s nine and while that’s obviously not how wrestling is scored, the final point total ended up in Minico’s favor as they took the meet by a score of 70-51.

