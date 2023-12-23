Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Minico wrestling defeats out of state opponent

By Brevin Monroe
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The dominant Minico Spartans wrestling team welcomed out of state opponent Star Valley High School from Afton, Wyoming for a dual Thursday afternoon.

The Spartans came out strong in this one winning every match in both the 113- and 132-pound weight classes thanks to Ashton Murphy, Eli Stimpson, Zane Serr, Ryan Pease and Kobe Juarez.

Star Valley rebounded in the 138 pound weight class with Hudson Newell as well as at 152, where they swept all five matches.

Minico grabbed two more wins at 145 with one coming from Izaak Armendarez and the other from Luis Villalobos. Minico took three more matches at 170 with Chase Vail, Angel Cienfuegos and Kenyon Carter winning their matches.

Star valley won one match each at 170, 182 and 195, but Minico’s Francisco Leon took the final win of the dual in the 195-weight class.

Overall, Minico won 13 matches to Star Valley’s nine and while that’s obviously not how wrestling is scored, the final point total ended up in Minico’s favor as they took the meet by a score of 70-51.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Idaho businessmen have been charged with federal bid rigging and defrauding a federal agency.
Two Idaho businessmen charged with federal crimes of bid rigging and fraud
Alaska Airlines to drop two flights from Boise itinerary in 2024
Alaska Airlines cutting two flights from Boise
An 11-year-old boy was given a community service award on behalf of the Minidoka County...
An 11-year-old boy recognized by Minidoka Sheriff’s Office for his bravery
Officials in California said a 4-year-old boy died after being shot in a road rage incident.
Officials: 4-year-old killed in road rage incident
Trump denied being on Colorado presidential primary.
Idaho GOP release statement on Colorado judges removing Trump from presidential primary ballot

Latest News

Boise State and Idaho have been hit hard by the transfer portal.
Boise State, Idaho football hit hard by transfer portal
The Riverhawks were looking to get back to .500 after losing to Vallivue on Tuesday.
Canyon Ridge boys basketball cruise past Weiser on Thursday night
The Broncos now have 16 high school players in the class of 2024 on their way along with some...
Boise State football signs 18 players on early National Signing Day
The Vandals were keen on strengthening their offensive line and picked up six recruits.
Idaho Vandals sign 28 players during early National Signing Day