Twin Falls woman makes court appearance for Tint Shop V murders

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Angelica Maria Martinez, 40, of Twin Falls, is facing two first-degree murder charges in connection to the Tint Shop V shooting that occurred on December 1.

She made her initial appearance in Twin Falls County Court on Friday, after being extradited from Arizona late Thursday night.

According to the affidavit filed against Martinez, it was reported that she was the getaway driver for two unknown men leaving the Tint Shop. As we reported before, Martinez was arrested in Phoenix on drug charges and aiding and abetting murder.

The Twin Falls Police Department interviewed Martinez at the Phoenix airport on December 6th after receiving information that she was flying in from Mexico. According to records, she admitted that she was at her home on 268 Ramage Drive with two males by the name of El Guero and El Diablo when Jaime Rodriguez called her and began to argue with the men over the phone.

Martinez allegedly told police that she drove the men to the Tint Shop and waited for them at the corner of Kimberly Road and Aspenwood Drive. Once they returned

Jaime Bravo Rodriguez, 26, and Jesse Ortiz-Meda, 36, were found shot to death the evening of December 1.

Martinez allegedly helped them drive across the border to Mexico where they later told her she was no longer needed. Martinez claimed that she did not know what all of this was about.

According to Twin Falls Police, they obtained surveillance footage from Martinez’ neighbors that shows her working with the two males to load bags into a pick-up truck right before the shooting. Then they all entered into a silver Mercedes with Martinez as the driver.

She is due back in court on January 5th, 2024.

As for the two aforementioned suspects, their whereabouts are unknown at this time.

