Governor Little and Superintendent Critchfield talk about Empowering Parents audit

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Governor Brad Little and Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield gave an update on the Empowering Parents Grant Program.

The program was morphed out of a pandemic program to help families of school age children with funding for academic support was expanded into a program by the Idaho legislature to continue to support students.

But it hasn’t been an easy road.

The program hit a snag when the vendor website approved purchases that were out of the scope of education per the original guidelines. Because of that a parent panel was put together by state leaders of parents and educators and members of the education community.

The panel held several roundtables open to the public meetings where they talked about what the money should cover and what to do with unauthorized transactions.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield says, “We’ve heard directly from families. We’ve heard directly from parents. As I mentioned with the panel, traveling around the state was a real value, to sit there and have a mom come and say, I have four kids, and for a variety of reasons, there are some things that we were trying to supplement in our homes, and this is directly how [the program] helped us. But then, on the same side, it also helps show some gaps and places where we could improve.”

Recommendations were issued to the State Board of Education from the panel in October, which the board approved.

When the problems were noticed Governor Little requested a third-party audit. The audit found that 99.9% of the funding was issued correctly.

“There are not very many things that are 99.99%. So, I’m very pleased. But anytime there’s any kind of a shadow on a new government program, we need to look at it, make sure we’re doing it right. I was very pleased. You know, some of the earlier stories we heard the magnitude of them, but that’s why you have an outside auditor come in,” said Governor Little.

He said the program helps support the numerous way Idaho supports school choice by supplementing all forms of learning with empowering parents.

Applications are open for the next round of grants and can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.