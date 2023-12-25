Advertise with Us
Fatal accident on Christmas eve took the life of a Jerome man near 470 North

Idaho State Police continue to investigate
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 2:38 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash which occurred on Sunday, December 24, 2023, at 2:28 PM, in the intersection of 470 North and 375 West, in Lincoln County.

A 30-year-old-male from Jerome was driving a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee westbound on 470 North at the intersection of 375 West when he failed to negotiate the curve, struck a power pole, and rolled.

The driver of the Jeep was transported via personal vehicle to a local hospital, where he succumbed to injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The roadway was blocked for approximately two hours. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police

