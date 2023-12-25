Fatal accident near Aberdeen sends one to the hospital, the other succumbed to injuries

Bingham County, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Sunday, December 24, 2023, at 11:26 a.m. on SH39 at milepost 10.3 in Bingham County.

A 2018 Ford F150, driven by a 46-year-old male from Aberdeen, was traveling northbound when the driver crossed into the southbound lanes and struck a 2020 Freightliner driven by a 43-year-old female from Jerome.

The driver of the Ford F150 succumbed to his injuries on scene. The driver of the Freightliner was wearing her seat belt and was transported to a local hospital.

The road was blocked for five and a half hours in all directions to allow tow trucks and emergency crews to assist those involved and clear the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

