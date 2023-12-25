Advertise with Us
Fatal accident near Aberdeen sends one to the hospital, the other succumbed to injuries

Idaho State Police investigating
Fatal Accident in Bingham County near Aberdeen
Fatal Accident in Bingham County near Aberdeen(mgn)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 3:23 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bingham County, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Sunday, December 24, 2023, at 11:26 a.m. on SH39 at milepost 10.3 in Bingham County.

A 2018 Ford F150, driven by a 46-year-old male from Aberdeen, was traveling northbound when the driver crossed into the southbound lanes and struck a 2020 Freightliner driven by a 43-year-old female from Jerome.

The driver of the Ford F150 succumbed to his injuries on scene. The driver of the Freightliner was wearing her seat belt and was transported to a local hospital.

The road was blocked for five and a half hours in all directions to allow tow trucks and emergency crews to assist those involved and clear the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

