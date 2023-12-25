First Federal Bank donated to Filer’s quick response unit

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The First federal Foundation donated a total of $15,969 in combined support from the Foundation’s winter grant cycle to 19 non-profit organizations in the Magic and Treasure Valley’s.

Out of the 19 non-profits, Filer’s Quick Response Unit was one of those organizations that received $5,000 of the grant money. According to the Foundation, over 50 applications were submitted for consideration during this most recent grant period, the second of the Foundation’s bi-annual funding time frames. Overall, during 2023, the First Federal Foundation impacted 35 different non-profits and awarded over $110,000 in support.

According to Richard Powell, the Quick Response Unit needed the funds to replace expired rescue and medical equipment.

“A lot of our rope equipment has a timeline or kind of a date stamp on it if you would. It isn’t forever. So, it does have an expiration and because of our limited funding, a lot of our equipment has come up on that expiration date, and we really needed to renew a lot of that equipment so we could continue to bring that service-- the technical rope, high angle rope-- to the district,” said Powell.

To be selected as a recipient, grant applications must be a capital project and illustrate community impact. Specially, the First Federal Foundation Board analyzes applications for their ability to enhance the wellbeing and quality of life for people who live in the communities served by First Federal Bank.

