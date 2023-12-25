Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

First Federal Bank donated to Filer’s quick response unit

By Dereka Kay
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 10:33 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The First federal Foundation donated a total of $15,969 in combined support from the Foundation’s winter grant cycle to 19 non-profit organizations in the Magic and Treasure Valley’s.

Out of the 19 non-profits, Filer’s Quick Response Unit was one of those organizations that received $5,000 of the grant money. According to the Foundation, over 50 applications were submitted for consideration during this most recent grant period, the second of the Foundation’s bi-annual funding time frames. Overall, during 2023, the First Federal Foundation impacted 35 different non-profits and awarded over $110,000 in support.

According to Richard Powell, the Quick Response Unit needed the funds to replace expired rescue and medical equipment.

“A lot of our rope equipment has a timeline or kind of a date stamp on it if you would. It isn’t forever. So, it does have an expiration and because of our limited funding, a lot of our equipment has come up on that expiration date, and we really needed to renew a lot of that equipment so we could continue to bring that service-- the technical rope, high angle rope-- to the district,” said Powell.

To be selected as a recipient, grant applications must be a capital project and illustrate community impact. Specially, the First Federal Foundation Board analyzes applications for their ability to enhance the wellbeing and quality of life for people who live in the communities served by First Federal Bank.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boise State and Idaho have been hit hard by the transfer portal.
Boise State, Idaho football hit hard by transfer portal
Two Idaho businessmen have been charged with federal bid rigging and defrauding a federal agency.
Two Idaho businessmen charged with federal crimes of bid rigging and fraud
Angelica Martinez, 40, of Twin Falls was arrested in Arizona on December 6, 2023; she faces...
Twin Falls woman makes court appearance for Tint Shop V murders
Alaska Airlines to drop two flights from Boise itinerary in 2024
Alaska Airlines cutting two flights from Boise
An 11-year-old boy was given a community service award on behalf of the Minidoka County...
An 11-year-old boy recognized by Minidoka Sheriff’s Office for his bravery

Latest News

Angelica Martinez, 40, of Twin Falls was arrested in Arizona on December 6, 2023; she faces...
Twin Falls woman makes court appearance for Tint Shop V murders
https://info.oregon.aaa.com/115-million-americans-to-travel-for-the-year-end-holiday/
What to expect for holiday travel in the air and on the roads
Jerome Police Department
28-year-old cold case now closed: Wilma Mobley’s killer found
Caryn Lee Norton, age 62, of Burley, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, at her home in Burley.
Norton, Caryn Lee
Dennis “Coon” Critchfield, age 88, of Burley, departed his earthly body to go fishing and...
Critchfield, Dennis Lyle