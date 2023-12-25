Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

ISDA lifts some restrictions on the Snake River

The reopened section is from the Snake River upstream of broken bridge or Yingst Grade to Pillar Falls.
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 1:48 AM MST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Now that parts of the snake river have been opened by the Idaho State Department of Agriculture , the Idaho Department of Fish and Game amended some of its hunting, fishing, and trapping closures.

The reopened section is from the Snake River upstream of broken bridge or Yingst Grade up to Pillar Falls, this section of the river was reopened by ISDA on December 18, 2023.

Those recreating along the water, or who access it for any reason are required to decontaminate their watercraft and other gear at the hot wash station that is provided by the state and is located at Centennial Waterfront Park by the boat ramp and is free of charge.

The state is urging everyone to use the hotwash to keep any possible contamination for spreading or re-entering the water.

Nic Zurfluh with ISDA says, “It’s 140 degrees hot water, no chemicals, typically just takes a few minutes, it’s free of charge and we’re working with you. As a boater myself I don’t want any Inconvenience more than necessary.”

More information about the Quagga mussel and past stories along with links to department websites can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boise State and Idaho have been hit hard by the transfer portal.
Boise State, Idaho football hit hard by transfer portal
Two Idaho businessmen have been charged with federal bid rigging and defrauding a federal agency.
Two Idaho businessmen charged with federal crimes of bid rigging and fraud
Angelica Martinez, 40, of Twin Falls was arrested in Arizona on December 6, 2023; she faces...
Twin Falls woman makes court appearance for Tint Shop V murders
Alaska Airlines to drop two flights from Boise itinerary in 2024
Alaska Airlines cutting two flights from Boise
An 11-year-old boy was given a community service award on behalf of the Minidoka County...
An 11-year-old boy recognized by Minidoka Sheriff’s Office for his bravery

Latest News

The Filer Fire District is excited to have a new fire station.
First Federal Bank donated to Filer’s quick response unit
This is the live VOD recording of the KMVT News at 10 p.m.
Southern Idaho Evening Forecast 12-24
File
Governor Little and Superintendent Critchfield talk about Empowering Parents audit
Five communities awarded grants to improve their parks
Five communities awarded grants to improve their parks