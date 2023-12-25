Advertise with Us
Man continues 125-year-old family tradition of making candy canes from scratch

A local shop in Florida is continuing a family tradition of making candy canes during the holidays. (SOURCE: WFTS, FUDGE FACTORY OF ANNA MARIA ISLAND, CNN)
By WFTS via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 11:56 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. (WFTS) – Peter Vrinios brings homemade candy canes to the Fudge Factory of Anna Maria Island.

Every November and December, passersby can catch a glimpse in the window or walk inside to see how magic is made all from scratch.

This year marks the 125th anniversary of the Vrinios family business.

It started with a confectionery in Champaign, Illinois, in 1898. That local landmark even landed on REO Speedwagon’s album cover in the 1970s.

In 2004, Vrinios moved to Florida, dragging along a big marble table used for candy-making in Sarasota.

There, he met Benjamin Kaminecki, the owner of the Fudge Factory, and the rest is history.

“I threw my pitch to, you know, ‘You don’t make candy canes. I do,’” Vrinios said.

He said he would love to come into the store every December and make candy canes to keep up his tradition.

Kaminecki thought it would be a great idea to work together.

The fudge truffles and turtles inside the fudge shop on Bridge Street are also homemade.

“All the recipes of that are my fudge and my chocolate and all that came from my family,” Kaminecki said. “My family’s been in the candy business for over 80 years together.”

The two businessmen, Vrinios and Kaminecki, have had some sweet success in keeping their family traditions alive.

“How you make a tradition last hundreds of years, I’d say two things, customer service and excellence in your product,” Vrinios said.

Copyright 2023 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

