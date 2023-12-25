New arrest warrant issued for Ammon Bundy after he was a no-show in court on contempt charges

ADA COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new arrest warrant has been issued for former Gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy after skipping the first day of trial in his case against St. Luke’s which was set to start on December 18, 2023.

According to court documents, this trial would have focused on contempt of court charges that were requested by attorneys representing St. Luke’s Health Systems, and several other medical professionals, who were awarded nearly $52 Million in damages on August 29, 2023.

St. Luke’s Systems sued Bundy, and his associate Diego Rodriguez and groups linked to them in a civil lawsuit for defamation, after a protest outside one of the health giants’ clinics in March of 2022.

When Bundy led a series of tense protests against the hospitalization of one of his associate’s infant grandchildren, who state social workers said was malnourished. According to court documents, protesters, some armed, tried to force their way into the hospital’s locked exits. Some held “wanted” signs naming individual doctors and nurses and even blocked an ambulance entrance as car horns blared.

Ada County District Court Judge Nancy Baskin issued a warrant for Bundy’s arrest, and increased the bond amount to $250,000, as well as revoked Bundy’s $10,000 bond paid on his first arrest warrant issued by a previous judge.

Bundy has been charged with civil and criminal contempt for allegedly violating court orders issued by a previous judge in the lawsuit brought by St. Luke’s Health System requiring him to remove defamatory statements from the internet and not intimidate or harass witnesses.

