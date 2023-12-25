State departments life some restrictions on the Snake River

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Now that parts of the snake river have been opened by the Idaho State Department of Agriculture the Idaho Department of Fish and Game amended some of its hunting, fishing, and trapping closures.

The reopened section is from the Snake River upstream of broken bridge or Yingst Grade to Pillar Falls. This section of the river was reopened by ISDA on December 18th.

Those recreating along the water or who access it for any reason are required to decontaminate their watercraft and any conveyances at the hot wash station.

A hot wash is located at Centennial Waterfront Park by the boat ramp and is free of charge. It is needed to keep any possible contamination for spreading or reentering the water.

Nic Zurfluh with ISDA says, “It’s 140 degrees hot water, no chemicals, typically just takes a few minutes, it’s free of charge and we’re working with you. As a boater myself I don’t want any Inconvenience more than necessary.”

More information about the quagga mussel and past stories along with links to department websites can be found here.

