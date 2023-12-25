Supporting military members during the Holidays

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Christmas is finally here and while many of us will be spending time with friends and family this holiday season some of us to not have that luxury.

At Mountain Home Air Force Base Christmas Day is just another day of work in the lives of these airmen. But for those soldiers in any branch who are deployed around the Holidays this time of year can be much less jolly.

“Anyone I’ve really talked to that’s been deployed, you know it’s not easy. Definitely is something I feel like they act tough about. It can be a touchy subject for some people that are very family oriented,” said Airman Leighton Erickson, a Tier 2 Technician with the 366th Communications Squadron.

“Working while your deployed like during Christmas, that mission doesn’t stop. Your 12 hours a day, you get a meal, but it’s the mission before that,” said Airman First Class Charles Curtis, a Metals Technology Apprentice with the 366th Maintenance Squadron.

While these men and women understand what they signed up for, it doesn’t make the time away any easier. However doing a job that you love might make that a little bit easier

“I’m from Louisiana, I’ve always wanted to come into the Air Force. I waited two years for the job I have now because I love metal working and welding and stuff,” Curtis said.

While loving your job and being home can make things slightly easier during the holidays, it’s still important to treat military members and all people with kindness whether at home or abroad

“There could be a lot of very stressful jobs, you don’t know what people are going through. It’s the same here in the Air Force as well or just military wide. I would say just keep empathy in mind sometimes they could be thinking about some hard stuff or might not be able to see family,” Erickson said.

If you know a service member consider sending a care package this holiday season and if you don’t, organizations like Any Soldier Inc will connect you with a random soldier so you can support the troops this holiday season.

