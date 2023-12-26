Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

10-year-old killed in Christmas morning fire

A 10-year-old girl died in a house fire Christmas morning in Elkton, Maryland.
A 10-year-old girl died in a house fire Christmas morning in Elkton, Maryland.(WJZ via CNN Newsource)
By WJZ via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:17 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) - It was a Christmas morning tragedy in Maryland when a 10-year-old girl died in a house fire.

When firefighters found the family standing outside their home, the family said a young girl was still inside.

Neighbors said the house was fully engulfed in flames.

It took 75 firefighters about an hour to get the fire under control.

When they were able to get inside, they found the 10-year-old, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Five other family members reportedly lived in the home, including four adults and a 13-year-old boy.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

Copyright 2023 WJZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boise State and Idaho have been hit hard by the transfer portal.
Boise State, Idaho football hit hard by transfer portal
Fatal Accident
Fatal accident on Christmas eve took the life of a Jerome man near 470 North
Ammon Bundy, one of the sons of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, speaks during an interview at...
New arrest warrant issued for Ammon Bundy after he was a no-show in court on contempt charges
Angelica Martinez, 40, of Twin Falls was arrested in Arizona on December 6, 2023; she faces...
Twin Falls woman makes court appearance for Tint Shop V murders
Two Idaho businessmen have been charged with federal bid rigging and defrauding a federal agency.
Two Idaho businessmen charged with federal crimes of bid rigging and fraud

Latest News

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israeli forces bombard central Gaza in apparent move to expand ground offensive. Telecoms out again
Yoav Gallant, Israel’s defense minister, said his country is being attacked from seven arenas....
Israeli officials claim they're fighting 'multi-arena war'
Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon speaks during a Q&A with members of Voterama, a...
As AI deepfakes go mainstream and social media guardrails fade, experts warn of impact on elections
The Arctic: Our Last Great Wilderness is now showing
Now showing at the CSI planetarium: The Arctic: Our Last Great Wilderness