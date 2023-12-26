Advertise with Us
Now showing at the CSI planetarium: The Arctic: Our Last Great Wilderness

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:30 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A new show has started its showing at the College of Southern Idaho’s Planetarium. The show “The Arctic: Our Last Great Wilderness” is the latest addition to the long list of titles that can be seen at the planetarium.

To help promote the new show on Rise and Shine we were joined by Rick Greenawald who told us everything you need to know about the program.

For a full list of weekly programming, you can visit the planetarium’s website.

For more information on the new movie click the play button above.

