Southern Idaho Architecture: The impact of Charles Harvey Smith

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Out of all of the architects who helped cement downtown Twin Falls into what it is today, there is one architect who may have done it without a traditional engineering degree, Charles Harvey Smith. Smith, who was born in Ottawa, Kansas in 1868 moved to Spokane, Washington in 1888 to become a carpenter and eventually became an architect, but there is one thing we still don’t know about him. “We do not know where he went to school to become an architect, and so it must have been in his drawings with his dad as a carpenter for the first 20 years of his life,” Local Historian Justin Vipperman said while explaining Harvey Smith’s credentials.

Eventually, an early Twin Falls led by Buhl and I.B. Perrine decided that it was time for Twin Falls to have a courthouse, and it had to be a statement piece for the community. “Buhl believed that the taxpayers needed a stone building to cement downtown. They believed that this would be the cornerstone of Twin Falls,” Mr. Vipperman explained.

It wasn’t only the design of the building that was done intentionally, everything down to the placement of the eventual courthouse was purposeful. “As a new community, we want to show people who want to be coming over to specifically Twin Falls, a new state that has joined the union. We want to show them that there is civilized life here and we want to show that there are resources for community members,” Dr. Samra Culum, Assistant Professor of Education at the College of Southern Idaho said.

When Smith moved to Twin Falls from Spokane, he decided that because he would be in the area for a while, he would design his own home to stay in. His home is also on the National Registry of Historic Places. His home reflects the style that he would become known for, but even says a lot about the thought process Smith has when deciding to come to Twin Falls. “That house is a great story of him saying ‘You know what I need my own place I’m not going to go down there and live out of a hotel while I design and help build these buildings instead, I’m going to build my own house in Twin Falls,” Mr. Vipperman explained. “That just shows his commitment. I think that’s one of the things that stands out about him,” Dr. Culum said expanding on what Justin Vipperman said.

The final building Smith designed in the Twin Falls area was the Bank and Trust Building. A building that was funded in part by the passage of the Carey Act of 1894. “It gave money to Western expansion and building in the American West, there’s several things that come out of the Carey Act but one of them happens to be this. The banking helping to solidify banking in the American West,” Mr. Vipperman went on to say.

“(The) Carey Act is a great example of when layered partnerships work… Obviously, the federal government wanting the people to move to the west, the state of Idaho is interested because they want more people to settle into the state, the city or the soon-to-be city of Twin Falls is not going to be able to happen without the Carey Act,” Dr. Culum said expanding on what the Carey Act was successful at.

The Bank and Trust would become one of the first banks in Twin Falls, and while it would be a bank it would also host multiple stores inside of it. “I mean the building is amazing. It was used for different uses. One was a cigar store that during the Spanish Flue was restricted, and then in the bottom there were some law offices and a pool hall down in the bottom,” Mr. Vipperman said.

Being one of the first banks in Twin Falls wasn’t the only thing that landed it on the National Registry of Historic Places. “…This bank being the only one that actually was able to survive the stock crash…This bank withstood,” Dr. Culum said when explaining what made the bank eligible for the National Registry of Historic Places in Idaho.

“The guy was prolific in the way that he designed buildings… He is somebody that we should revere as a major architect in the Pacific Northwest,” Mr. Vipperman said.

“They’re visual representation of hard work and risk in many ways, and then they sustain…Those buildings were built well, they’re going to be sustained 50 years from now,” Dr. Culum concluded.

Charles Harvey Smith would continue to be an architect well into his prime until he died in the 1940′s.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.