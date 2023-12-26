Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

TFPD give drivers a break for Christmas

Police officials say that their gift for this Christmas is to let drivers know to slow down and arrive to their destinations safely.
By Dereka Kay
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:26 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to the Twin Falls Police Department, during Christmas day they are in the spirit of giving drivers a break. Between Christmas morning and the afternoon hours, TFPD officers made a handful of stops due to people speeding.

Police officials say that their gift for this Christmas is to let drivers know to slow down and arrive to their destinations safely. The police say they have also been catching people driving their cars without clearing their windshields and windows off.

Similarly, they are giving people a warning by pulling them over and asking them to defrost their windshields. Their goal is to ensure people are driving safely without giving them a citation.

“A lot of people are wanting to speed to get where they’re going to open presents. I made approximately 10 stops today and most of them are 10 above the speed limit, and the main excuse is getting the family members to open up presents,” said Traffic Patrol Officer, Tyler Kuder.

“So, with that being said, today’s Christmas, that’s my gift to them is to let them know slow down and arrive safely to where you got to be,” said Kuder.

If you plan to drive without defrosting your windows on any other day, you might want to think twice. If caught without clear windows, you could receive a $60 citation and if you’re 10 miles over the speed limit, it’s a $90 dollar ticket. Anything over 16 miles is $132.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boise State and Idaho have been hit hard by the transfer portal.
Boise State, Idaho football hit hard by transfer portal
Fatal Accident
Fatal accident on Christmas eve took the life of a Jerome man near 470 North
Angelica Martinez, 40, of Twin Falls was arrested in Arizona on December 6, 2023; she faces...
Twin Falls woman makes court appearance for Tint Shop V murders
Two Idaho businessmen have been charged with federal bid rigging and defrauding a federal agency.
Two Idaho businessmen charged with federal crimes of bid rigging and fraud
Ammon Bundy, one of the sons of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, speaks during an interview at...
New arrest warrant issued for Ammon Bundy after he was a no-show in court on contempt charges

Latest News

Police officials say that their gift for this Christmas is to let drivers know to slow down...
TFPD officers issued warnings instead of citations Christmas Day
The Filer Fire District is excited to have a new fire station.
First Federal Bank donated to Filer’s quick response unit
Angelica Martinez, 40, of Twin Falls was arrested in Arizona on December 6, 2023; she faces...
Twin Falls woman makes court appearance for Tint Shop V murders
https://info.oregon.aaa.com/115-million-americans-to-travel-for-the-year-end-holiday/
What to expect for holiday travel in the air and on the roads