TFPD give drivers a break for Christmas

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to the Twin Falls Police Department, during Christmas day they are in the spirit of giving drivers a break. Between Christmas morning and the afternoon hours, TFPD officers made a handful of stops due to people speeding.

Police officials say that their gift for this Christmas is to let drivers know to slow down and arrive to their destinations safely. The police say they have also been catching people driving their cars without clearing their windshields and windows off.

Similarly, they are giving people a warning by pulling them over and asking them to defrost their windshields. Their goal is to ensure people are driving safely without giving them a citation.

“A lot of people are wanting to speed to get where they’re going to open presents. I made approximately 10 stops today and most of them are 10 above the speed limit, and the main excuse is getting the family members to open up presents,” said Traffic Patrol Officer, Tyler Kuder.

“So, with that being said, today’s Christmas, that’s my gift to them is to let them know slow down and arrive safely to where you got to be,” said Kuder.

If you plan to drive without defrosting your windows on any other day, you might want to think twice. If caught without clear windows, you could receive a $60 citation and if you’re 10 miles over the speed limit, it’s a $90 dollar ticket. Anything over 16 miles is $132.

