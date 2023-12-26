Twin Falls officials advise motorist manhole covers are meant to rise nd fall with the temperature

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As we move into winter and deal with freezing temperatures many drivers notice more potholes as the filler put in during the summer starts to break apart.

Twin Falls city spokesperson Josh Palmer said this time of year they also get calls about motorists hitting manhole covers that are sunken in.

He told KMVT asphalt has some elasticity to it so during the warm months the covers rise and when the temperatures drop, they recess in the cold.

He said while this can create jarring driving conditions it is intentional to ensure the roadways last longer.

“You hit it, and you feel like your fillings are going to come out, that’s because we’ve intentionally built the roads with some elasticity so that they last and with that elasticity when the temperature changes there’s that rise and fall of the roadways,” said Palmer. “We get a lot of calls about it.”

He also said in the winter they appreciate it if residents do not park on the street to help ensure plows don’t have to lift their blades or go around cars on the side of the street.

