Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Collision on I-84 leads to freeway being blocked off

20 Car pile-up in I-84 westbound blocks traffic for about four hours Tuesday, Dec. 26th after snow showers move through the region.
By Dereka Kay
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A 20 plus car pile-up on interstate 84 west bound left the freeway closed off for most of the day near at the Kimberly exit.

A massive accident happened at about 12:30 afternoon near milepost 183 at the traveler’s oasis exit, involving two semi-trucks. Idaho State Police and first responders were on scene and transported one of the drivers to the nearest hospital to be treated.

It is unknown whether those injuries were life threatening or not. A hand full of cars were involved in the collision, and Idaho State Police assisted them. Either being pushed off the road with smashed bumpers, among other damages.

According to the Idaho Transportation website, it took nearly four hours to clear the vehicles off the interstate and ITD has marked that section of westbound 84 as open again. Drivers are still experiencing difficult driving conditions around the area, so please drive with caution. The accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ammon Bundy, one of the sons of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, speaks during an interview at...
New arrest warrant issued for Ammon Bundy after he was a no-show in court on contempt charges
Boise State and Idaho have been hit hard by the transfer portal.
Boise State, Idaho football hit hard by transfer portal
Fatal Accident
Fatal accident on Christmas eve took the life of a Jerome man near 470 North
Angelica Martinez, 40, of Twin Falls was arrested in Arizona on December 6, 2023; she faces...
Twin Falls woman makes court appearance for Tint Shop V murders
Two Idaho businessmen have been charged with federal bid rigging and defrauding a federal agency.
Two Idaho businessmen charged with federal crimes of bid rigging and fraud

Latest News

During the Sturgis Rally clean up crews collect nearly 30 tons of garbage ever night.
How to properly dispose your trash after Christmas
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Stauffer, James "Jim" K.
Kathryn Joy (Aucoin) Zollinger, long-term resident of Declo Idaho, passed away Tuesday,...
Zollinger, Kathryn Joy (Aucoin)
Clayne Stirland Zollinger, Sr., long-term resident of Declo, Idaho, passed away December 17,...
Zollinger, Clayne Stirland Sr.