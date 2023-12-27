Collision on I-84 leads to freeway being blocked off

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A 20 plus car pile-up on interstate 84 west bound left the freeway closed off for most of the day near at the Kimberly exit.

A massive accident happened at about 12:30 afternoon near milepost 183 at the traveler’s oasis exit, involving two semi-trucks. Idaho State Police and first responders were on scene and transported one of the drivers to the nearest hospital to be treated.

It is unknown whether those injuries were life threatening or not. A hand full of cars were involved in the collision, and Idaho State Police assisted them. Either being pushed off the road with smashed bumpers, among other damages.

According to the Idaho Transportation website, it took nearly four hours to clear the vehicles off the interstate and ITD has marked that section of westbound 84 as open again. Drivers are still experiencing difficult driving conditions around the area, so please drive with caution. The accident is still under investigation.

