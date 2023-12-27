Advertise with Us
How to properly dispose your trash after Christmas

By Dereka Kay
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 7:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Christmas is officially over and you’re probably wondering what to do with all your trash. KMVT stopped by PSI to discuss how to properly dispose of your gift wrapping and leftover containers from presents.

Currently in the city of Twin Falls, paper and plastic cannot be recycled, so you must throw them in your regular trash. PSI says if you have trash that cannot fit in the dumpsters or trash bins, to neatly place the trash on the sides about two feet away from the trash container.

This way they can grab the container first, then the remaining trash after. PSI is asking residents if they have any leftover boxes from presents, to take the time to separate the boxes and place them into the recycling bin.

“Kind of a good rule of thumb is breaking the boxes down. If you can, cut them down where they will fit into the actual recycle can,” said PSI District Manager, Jason Kirschenmann.

“Even if its extra and like you have too much recycle, just knowing that how that driver has to put that in the truck is reload it into the can and then dump it. So, if it will fit into the can, we can take it,” said Kirschenmann.

A gentle reminder for everyone that following any major holiday, your trash day will be delayed by one day. So if your trash day is Tuesday, then your trash day will be Wednesday of this week.

