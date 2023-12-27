Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Hubble Space Telescope captures image of ghostly shadows on Saturn’s rings

Images captured by NASA show a mysterious phenomenon on Saturn's rings. (SOURCE: NASA Hubble Mission Team)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Hubble Space Telescope captured an image of a mysterious phenomenon on Saturn’s rings.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration released the photo showing ghostly shadows on the planet’s rings.

It’s the latest sighting of the “spokes” that continue to baffle scientists.

NASA said the composite photo was taken by the Hubble in October as Saturn was about 850 million miles away.

Astronomers have long known about the perplexing spokes on Saturn’s rings, but over time, observations have revealed the number and appearances of the spokes can vary depending on Saturn’s seasonal cycle.

Similar to Earth, the planet has an axis with a tilt that causes seasonal changes, though NASA said each season on Saturn lasts about seven years.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ammon Bundy, one of the sons of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, speaks during an interview at...
New arrest warrant issued for Ammon Bundy after he was a no-show in court on contempt charges
Boise State and Idaho have been hit hard by the transfer portal.
Boise State, Idaho football hit hard by transfer portal
Fatal Accident
Fatal accident on Christmas eve took the life of a Jerome man near 470 North
Angelica Martinez, 40, of Twin Falls was arrested in Arizona on December 6, 2023; she faces...
Twin Falls woman makes court appearance for Tint Shop V murders
car accident on the freeway near Oasis.
Collision on I-84 leads to freeway being blocked off

Latest News

Brandalyn Michelle Maglaughlin, 42, is charges with stabbing and shooting Marvin Lamm, 68, at...
Woman in custody, charged with five felonies in relation to shooting in Jerome Tuesday afternoon
President Joe Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they meet in...
US announces new weapons package for Ukraine, as funds dwindle and Congress is stalled on aid bill
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, shakes hands with U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken...
US delegation is meeting with Mexico’s government for talks on the surge of migrants at the border
Last Tuesday, December 12th, the Twin Falls town hall event was open to the topic on the Open...
Open Primaries Initiative holds a meeting in Twin Falls
Idaho ranked No 4 in fastest growing state by population in 2023
Idaho ranked No. 4 for fastest growing state in the nation for the seventh straight year