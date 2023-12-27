Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
31 Nights of Lights
Toys for Tots

Idaho ranked No. 4 for fastest growing state in the nation for the seventh straight year

Idaho ranked No 4 in fastest growing state by population in 2023
Idaho ranked No 4 in fastest growing state by population in 2023(MGN | MGN)
By Gina Jameson
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:04 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho has once again ranked among the top five fastest growing states in the nation for the seventh year in a row, based on the percentage increase of the state’s population, this year clocking in at 4th on the list behind South Carolina, Florida and Texas, North Carolina rounds out the top five.

Since 2016, the Gem State has seen an annual growth of more that 1% a year for seven straight years. According to the latest estimates from the United States Census Bureau, from July of 2022 to July of 2023, Idaho gained nearly 26,000 more residents, an increase of about 1.3%.

Last year, the state ranked second in the top five fastest growing states with approximately 35,000 new residents claiming Idaho as their home. The year before, in 2021, Idaho ranked No. 1 for the period between 2020 and 2021 with more than 53,000 new residents.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ammon Bundy, one of the sons of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, speaks during an interview at...
New arrest warrant issued for Ammon Bundy after he was a no-show in court on contempt charges
Boise State and Idaho have been hit hard by the transfer portal.
Boise State, Idaho football hit hard by transfer portal
Fatal Accident
Fatal accident on Christmas eve took the life of a Jerome man near 470 North
Angelica Martinez, 40, of Twin Falls was arrested in Arizona on December 6, 2023; she faces...
Twin Falls woman makes court appearance for Tint Shop V murders
car accident on the freeway near Oasis.
Collision on I-84 leads to freeway being blocked off

Latest News

Brandalyn Michelle Maglaughlin, 42, is charges with stabbing and shooting Marvin Lamm, 68, at...
Woman in custody, charged with five felonies in relation to shooting in Jerome Tuesday afternoon
During the Sturgis Rally clean up crews collect nearly 30 tons of garbage ever night.
How to properly dispose your trash after Christmas
car accident on the freeway near Oasis.
Collision on I-84 leads to freeway being blocked off
Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputy Bill Deetz's K9, Leviticus, or Levi for short.
K9 Dogs provide unique opportunities for officers
Voters who want to participate in the IDGOP firehouse caucus on March 2, 2024 have until...
If you want to take part in the Idaho GOP presidential primary you have till December 31st to register as a republican