Idaho ranked No. 4 for fastest growing state in the nation for the seventh straight year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho has once again ranked among the top five fastest growing states in the nation for the seventh year in a row, based on the percentage increase of the state’s population, this year clocking in at 4th on the list behind South Carolina, Florida and Texas, North Carolina rounds out the top five.

Since 2016, the Gem State has seen an annual growth of more that 1% a year for seven straight years. According to the latest estimates from the United States Census Bureau, from July of 2022 to July of 2023, Idaho gained nearly 26,000 more residents, an increase of about 1.3%.

Last year, the state ranked second in the top five fastest growing states with approximately 35,000 new residents claiming Idaho as their home. The year before, in 2021, Idaho ranked No. 1 for the period between 2020 and 2021 with more than 53,000 new residents.

