K9 Dogs provide unique opportunities for officers

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Police officers have the important job of keeping our local communities safe, however there are some parts of the job that humans just can’t do, and that’s where police K9s come in.

“My favorite part of being a K9 officer is definitely, I can’t believe I get paid to work with a dog for my job. Can’t believe it. I have the best job in the world,” said Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy Bill Deetz.

Deetz has been serving in law enforcement in the Magic Valley for 24 years, the last six of which have been as a K9 officer. Deetz’s old dog, Boxo, retired from the force back in June and now lives with him at home.

But his new sidekick Leviticus, or Levi for short has stepped in as his companion and Deetz talked about what has been the hardest part about getting a new partner.

“I think just trying to bond with the dog is the biggest challenge for me. It’s such a deep bond that a K9 handler has with his dog and we are just trying to foster that,” Deetz said.

Deetz and his K9s have a long track record of helping out around the Magic Valley with a variety of different situations, ranging from drug busts to missing people.

Deetz also said that the K9 unit in Lincoln County gets deployed on many more calls than you would anticipate.

“My other dog, K9 Boxo, we assisted in over 100 arrests here in the Magic Valley. We have located many missing people and assisted in any type of patrol where my dog has to be deployed from the car basically as my partner,” Deetz said.

Police K9s are an important member of each county’s law enforcement team and these dogs know that the second that the police K9 vest is on, it’s strictly business.

