Open Primaries Initiative holds a meeting in Twin Falls

By Maitane Orue
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:06 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Last Tuesday, December 12th, the Twin Falls town hall event was open to the topic on the Open Primaries Initiative.

150 people gathered at the Twin Falls Brickhouse to talk about the Open Primaries Initiative.

This initiative gives residents of Idaho a right to participate in any election, no matter what party they are affiliated to. Right about now, this about over a quarter of a million Idahoans who are independent voters and can’t vote for these elections.

Luke Mayville talks about how this will impact residents of the state, “in the general election the top candidates of the primary regardless of party would go on to the general election and at that point voters would have the freedom of not just to choose their top choice but also to choose second, and third and fourth choice if they want to.”

In order for this initiative to get on the ballot on November 2024, they need to collect 63,000 signatures by April 30th.

The initiative is collecting signatures at the Lamphouse Theater in Twin Falls.

