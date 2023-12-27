Woman in custody, charged with five felonies in relation to shooting in Jerome Tuesday afternoon

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office issued KMVT updated information about the shooting that happened late Tuesday afternoon in Jerome.

42-year-old Brandalyn Michelle Maglaughlin of Jerome was taken into custody yesterday after an incident of shots fired and a stabbing at a residence in Jerome County.

Tuesday, we reported that when our reporter arrived, law enforcement was not on scene, however that was incorrect.

Jerome County Sheriff Deputies responded to the area of 750 east and 225 north in Jerome County for a report of shots being fired and that a man had been stabbed.

While deputies were enroute to the scene, the victim, 68-year-old Marvin Lamm of Jerome was moved from the scene to an area approximately one-half mile from the scene by a neighbor. Medical and fire department personnel were able to render first aid and Lamm was transported by helicopter to St. Lukes Magic Valley.

Once at the scene, deputies located and placed the suspect, Brandalyn Michelle Maglaughlin, into custody.

During the investigation, it was determined that Maglaughlin stabbed the victim in the chest and stomach and shot him in the head with a firearm.

Maglaughlin also fired rounds into another neighbor’s house during the incident, no one else was injured.

Maglaughlin is currently on supervised probation through the State of Idaho for a crime of violence she committed in Oregon.

She was charged with felony aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon, felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony unlawful discharge of a weapon at an occupied dwelling, felony malicious injury to property, and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Maglaughlin is currently in custody in the Jerome County Jail and is being held without bond.

She was arraigned in Jerome County Court today and we will have an update as to what happened during her arraignment.

