Behind the Business: Idaho Battlefields

The cool thing about Idaho Battlefields is, they come to you, and set up a course at your location.
This week's Behind the Business introduces us to Idaho Battlefields.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:16 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — During the winter months, it can be hard to keep your children entertained, but one local business aims to bring the fun to you.

Braxton and Tori Christensen, originally from the Mini-Cassia region, started Idaho Battlefields in 2020 because they thought the community could benefit from a tactical laser tag experience.

“We used to joke around and say we’re not your grandfather’s laser tag,” said Braxton Christensen, the owner. “Most of us grew up where you have to be in a dark room, wear the little vest thing, have the little fog machine that is set up and you see the laser, ours, you can play daytime, nighttime, anytime of setting you can play in.”

The cool thing about Idaho Battlefields is, they come to you, and set up a course at your location.

It’s like call of duty, but in real life.

“A ton of different games we can play, a lot of the games are based off of the Call of Duty style, so we have team death match, there is elimination, so it’s the last man standing game, there is domination where we set up a box, and you’re trying to take control of that box and dominate the area of the battlefield,” said Christensen.

Perfect for birthday parties, family reunions, corporate team building events, bachelor parties, and more, they set up the entire course and bring all of the necessary equipment and can cater to any age or size of party.

They cater to you and your needs.

“As a parent, I’m bored when I’m sitting around watching my kids play around when I could be doing something, this allows the adults to play and have as much fun as the kids, in fact we think the adults have more fun, the kids go out there treat it like a video game have a good time, the adults, are blown away by what our system does,” said Christensen.

Now, they are beginning to work with local police departments to help them with their training as well, as they recently helped the Hailey Police Department.

“I have some military and law enforcement background, now I would like to be able to offer this to people that have those needs, and so the goal of this is to be in a building with tons of rooms and multiple levels and tons of hallways, so they can utilize that tactical feel when they are using our equipment,” said Christensen.

If you are interested in having Idaho Battlefields at your next event, you can contact them on their website via this link or you can call 208-261-2256.

This week's Behind the Business introduces us to Idaho Battlefields.
