Even a small amount of snow can create major issues on the roadways

First, check the forecast for where you are and where you’re going
Being safe in slick driving conditions and weather aware
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:08 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Tuesday’s multi car pileup on interstate 84 near Kimberly is a good reminder to remember some things to keep you safe before you head out the door.

First, check the forecast for where you are and where you’re going to be aware of any past, present, or future concerns.

It’s also a good idea to check the states roadway cams. For Idaho it’s Idaho Transportation Department’s website that provides an overview of issues and current conditions.

Remember that weather can change like we saw on the interstate, even a small amount of snow can lead to a big roadway crash.

Audra Moore with the National Weather Service in Pocatello says, “knowing the forecast and knowing that do can change quickly. Sometimes it’s not a lot of snow that really has the most impacts. If you just put a light dusting of snow on a road suddenly it’s a lot slicker than when people are prepared to drive in three inches of snow.”

It’s a good time to check your winter driving kit if you do get stuck after a weather event or crash.

You should have a coat, gloves, food, flashlight, traffic cones and water at a minimum to keep you safe in the conditions until help arrives.

